Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Anthony Volpe Statement After Yankees-Royals Game

On Monday afternoon, Anthony Volpe was the hero for the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old shortstop drove in two runs (in the 9th inning) to give the Yankees a 4-3 victory over the Royals (in Kansas City).

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Volpe Statement

After the game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked about Volpe (via YES Network).

Chisholm Jr.: “You know the love I got for Volpe… I’m super happy and excited for him. Especially in that moment where we needed it the most… He’s a pretty confident kid and he handles things with a lot of professionality… He’s just an all-around great player. He can take you deep, he can go get the hit like today, he can play great defense… He’s going out there and grinding, he doesn’t let anything stop him… You’ve seen him last year, he played through a whole injury for a whole season… That’s tough.”

Volpe is in his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

He is batting .231 with six hits, five RBI’s, three runs and two stolen bases in his first nine games of the season.

@eyyankees wrote: “Anthony Volpe was put in a difficult spot when the Yanks opted to demote him after his rehab stint. He didn’t pout, he didn’t have an outburst, he took his demotion the right way. Since getting the call he has made the most of his opportunity. He may not be the everyday SS like we had envisioned but doesn’t mean he can’t be a key contributor to this team.”

Looking Forward For New York

Volpe playing well consistently would be a huge boost for New York.

Right now, they are the second-place team in their division with a 32-22 record in 54 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 5-5 (and they are 15-13 in 28 games on the road).

After two more games in Kansas City, they will get the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Athletics on May 29 (in California).