New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

On Thursday, the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-1.

They played their third straight game without Aaron Judge.

Jazz Chisholm finished Thursday’s win with one RBI, one walk, one run and one stolen base.

Yankees Star Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Chisholm Jr. was asked about Judge (via SNY Yankees).

Chisholm Jr.: “He’s been good, staying positive… I’ve never seen him really negative ever… It’s like the same guy everyday… I think he’s handling it really well.”

Judge is currently batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The 34-year-old is in his 11th season with the Yankees.

Social Media On Latest Judge News

Here’s what people have been saying about Judge:

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic: “The specialist looking at Aaron Judge’s imaging is Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas. Pearl has over three decades of experience and “has made significant contributions to vascular surgery education and clinical practice, particularly in complex vascular procedures and thoracic outlet syndrome management in high-performance athletes.””

@eyyankees: “Think Boone is fed up being asked about an update on Judge?”

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Aaron Judge went for an MRI last night. X-ray and CT scan today. Yankees are still looking for a complete diagnosis, Aaron Boone said.”

@HoodieFrazier: “A world in which Aaron Judge is out for an extended period of time, for months, is not a world I want to be experiencing. The way they’re handling the injury news thus far leads me to believe that’s what’s coming.”

Yankees After Thursday’s Win

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 37-25 record in 62 games.

They are just 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

On Friday, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox.