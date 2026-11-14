Jazz Chisholm Jr. Not Likely Returning to Yankees, Morosi Says

The New York Yankees may have to start getting used to the idea of playing next season with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

According to the latest chatter, Chisholm has gotten plenty of attention from other teams around the Majors. And in insider Jon Morosi’s opinion, that situation makes it unlikely that the Yanks and Chisholm will remain together in 2027.

“I believe that there’s a better chance than not somewhere else, other than the Yankees, in 2027. The reason is that there is so much interest outside of New York for him.”

It’s not that the Yankees aren’t interested in bringing back their talented second baseman. It’s that other organizations are really pushing to bring him into the fold.

“I was told this week that 11 different teams have expressed varying levels of interest.”

Morosi, in particular, named the Toronto Blue Jays as a team deeply interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr. Now, whether that interest actually translates into a contract remains to be seen. The situation, nonetheless, is that the Yankees will have to pay up if they want to bring Chisholm back into the fold.

Morosi made it clear that the interest in Chisholm is his combination of power and speed. The notable insider noted that Chisholm has averaged 25 home runs and 36 stolen bases over the last two seasons.

And that’s the type of thing that just about every organization in the Majors is looking for.

“There’s just a lot of teams right now, especially in the American League East with openings and questions at second base.” Morosi concluded, “I love that fit of the Toronto Blue Jays with Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

Could free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. stay in the AL East?@jonmorosi shares more on Chisholm's market on #MLBNHotStove. https://t.co/89rwYkt8GK pic.twitter.com/KfVJubX2JN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2026

Let’s see if that situation actually plays out.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Offers a Rare Combination of Skills

It shouldn’t be a surprise why teams are interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Finding a player who can provide legitimate power and speed is difficult enough. Finding one who can also move around the diamond defensively makes the package even more attractive.

Chisholm has the ability to play both second and third base, and he can even take up a regular spot in the outfield if needed. That versatility gives a potential new team options when building its lineup and managing injuries. In fact, that’s what modern baseball is all about. The days where players spent their entire careers in one position is gradually dwindling.

Then there is the bat.

A player capable of delivering 25 home runs while stealing more than 30 bases can change the way an opposing team approaches a lineup. Chisholm brings power that can play in the middle of the order, but his speed also gives him value near the top. He doesn’t necessarily have to be a traditional leadoff hitter to influence the game in several different ways.

That flexibility is particularly appealing to teams like Toronto, which could use another dynamic left-handed bat. Jazz Chisholm Jr. wouldn’t simply fill a hole at second base. He could give the Blue Jays depth, particularly with the way injuries derailed the team’s season this year.

Of course, there are questions about consistency and availability that any interested team would need to consider. But the overall skill set is difficult to overlook.

Chisholm Could Still Be a Long-Term Piece for Another Team

Perhaps the most interesting part of this situation is Chisholm’s age. He is still young enough that a team signing him to a longer-term contract wouldn’t necessarily be making a commitment to the wrong side of his career.

Chisholm is 28, meaning a multiyear deal could cover several of his prime seasons. That’s an important distinction for organizations considering whether to make a significant investment. They wouldn’t be paying for what he used to be. They would be betting on a player who still has time to develop and potentially become an even more consistent offensive contributor.

And that’s where the market could get interesting.

A team with a genuine need at second base could view Jazz Chisholm Jr. as more than a short-term solution. His defensive flexibility gives a club some protection against future roster changes, while his power-speed combination offers a skill set that is difficult to replace internally.

There is obviously some risk involved. A longer contract would require a team to believe that Chisholm can maintain his production and stay healthy. Still, players who can contribute in multiple ways tend to have a broader appeal, particularly when they’re entering their prime years.

The Yankees may ultimately decide that keeping Chisholm is worth the investment. But if Morosi’s report about 11 interested teams is accurate, they could have plenty of competition.

And that might be the biggest obstacle to bringing Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to New York.