New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update After Loss to White Sox

The New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox in extra innings at Rate Field on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game with an apparent leg injury, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.

Chisholm limped back to his team’s dugout after grounding out in the ninth inning. He initially remained in the game, but the Yankees removed him for a pinch runner after Chicago intentionally walked him in the 11th inning.

After the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Chisholm.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Provides Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Update

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dealing with cramps, Aaron Boone said. Trainers don’t believe it is a major issue.”

Yankees fans are certainly relieved that Chisholm isn’t dealing with anything more serious. The club is already playing without stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger due to injuries.

Looking At Jazz Chisholm Jr. This Season

In 405 plate appearances across 102 games this season, Chisholm has hit .224/.301/.407 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.