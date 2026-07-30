New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update After Loss to White Sox

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws a ball to fans during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Chisholm limped back to his team’s dugout after grounding out in the ninth inning. He initially remained in the game, but the Yankees removed him for a pinch runner after Chicago intentionally walked him in the 11th inning.
After the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Chisholm.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Provides Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Update
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Yankees fans are certainly relieved that Chisholm isn’t dealing with anything more serious. The club is already playing without stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger due to injuries.
Looking At Jazz Chisholm Jr. This Season
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates on second base after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)
In 405 plate appearances across 102 games this season, Chisholm has hit .224/.301/.407 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Update After Loss to White Sox