Jazz Chisholm Jr. Reveals Why Michael Jordan Refused Autograph

Popular New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. received an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss everything about his life and career. The interview was mostly fun talking about the Yankees’ success this season, but Chisholm shared a shocking story about meeting NBA icon Michael Jordan as a young child.

Play

Jordan hosted a softball camp for young baseball players and Jazz met many famous athletes. However, he shared why Jordan refused to give him an autograph as a 10-year-old:

“Jordan was sneaking out of the back, and I was just in the back. And I saw him and I was like, ‘Yo, can I get your autograph?’ And he was like, ‘No,’ like flat out cold no. And he was like, ‘Make me want your autograph one day,’ and he just walked off. That’s why I always wanted to be a Jordan athlete after that, because I was like, one day I could be able to tell Jordan, like, ‘I’m gonna sign my name on that contract.’”

Chisholm revealed that Jordan gave him blunt advice at a young age to make himself important to get an autograph. Many NBA pundits criticize Jordan for how he has treated fans throughout his career, but Jazz seemed to take it in stride and claims it motivated him.

Jazz Ended Up Winning Over Michael Jordan

The basketball greatness of Jordan set up a future where his Jordan brand is now iconic to athletes across every sport. Mostly NBA stars get signed to Jordan brand deals, but a shorter list of MLB stars have received this endorsement.

Fellow Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is the most popular baseball star associated with Jordan. Chisholm joined this select list of MLB names to impress the Jordan brand and receive an endorsement to keep representing the brand.

The ironic back story of Jordan telling Jazz to become a star and make others want his autograph led to him getting this endorsement deal. Jordan’s brand felt that Chisholm’s flashy style and charismatic personality made him a valuable commodity to have him sign that deal over 15 years after meeting the NBA GOAT.

Jazz Chisholm Has Become Important Yankees Star

The Yankees adding Chisholm to their roster a few years ago saw him becoming one of the faces of the franchise. Casual fans gravitate more towards a player with his personality, and Jazz perfectly fits into the New York landscape.

A lackluster season so far sees Chisholm needing to improve his season and contribute to their winning to avoid fans turning against him. Jazz getting selected to appear on The Tonight Show proves that his star power is working in New York, even though his production is less consistent through two months of this season.

The Yankees are back in a stressful position of being viewed as a huge failure if they don’t make the World Series. Chisholm playing his best baseball is needed for New York to get past American League threats like the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.