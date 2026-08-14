Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message Amid Slump For Yankees Star

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 1-0.

That said, the Yankees still came away with a series victory (winning two out of three games).

Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Honest Message Amid Slump

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a tough day, finishing with three strikeouts (and no hits).

He has struck out at least one time in seven straight games.

After the loss, Chris McMonigle made honest comments about Chisholm Jr. (via WFAN).

McMonigle: “I always point to the guy who should be doing better who isn’t. When Bellinger was here and he was struggling, I pointed to Bellinger. Right now, there is no question in my mind Jazz Chisholm is killing them. He is atrocious. His swing and miss right now is laughable.”

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Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 85 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 games.

Social Media On Jazz

Here’s what people were saying:

@YankeeReport_: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts today. Since June 1: .190/.276/.397 .673 OPS 11 HR / 17 SB 35.5% K% He’s 4-for-33 (.121) in August.”

@NeilKeefe: “Today’s was Jazz Chisholm’s third strikeout hat trick in last 15 games, which includes one Golden Sombrero. Chisholm has struck out in every game but one since July 25. In the one game he didn’t strike out in, he went 0-for-4. He has struck out in every game but one in August.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will now head on the road to visit the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Friday night.

They have gone 37-26 in 63 games on the road.