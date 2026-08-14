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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message Amid Slump For Yankees Star

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 1-0.

That said, the Yankees still came away with a series victory (winning two out of three games).

Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Honest Message Amid Slump

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a tough day, finishing with three strikeouts (and no hits).

He has struck out at least one time in seven straight games.

After the loss, Chris McMonigle made honest comments about Chisholm Jr. (via WFAN).

McMonigle: “I always point to the guy who should be doing better who isn’t. When Bellinger was here and he was struggling, I pointed to Bellinger. Right now, there is no question in my mind Jazz Chisholm is killing them. He is atrocious. His swing and miss right now is laughable.”

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 85 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 112 games.

Social Media On Jazz

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@YankeeReport_: “Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts today. Since June 1: .190/.276/.397 .673 OPS 11 HR / 17 SB 35.5% K% He’s 4-for-33 (.121) in August.”

@NeilKeefe: “Today’s was Jazz Chisholm’s third strikeout hat trick in last 15 games, which includes one Golden Sombrero. Chisholm has struck out in every game but one since July 25. In the one game he didn’t strike out in, he went 0-for-4. He has struck out in every game but one in August.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees will now head on the road to visit the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Friday night.

They have gone 37-26 in 63 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Delivered Brutally Honest Message Amid Slump For Yankees Star

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