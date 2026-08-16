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Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $10 Million This Year

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-1 (in Canada).

They have lost each of the first two games in the series (and are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).

On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees will look to avoid getting swept.

Struggling Yankees Player Making Over $10 Million

GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had another tough day, going 0-3 with one strikeout.

He has struck out at least one time in eight out of the last nine games.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .214 with 86 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 114 games.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying Chisholm Jr. $10.2 million for the 2026 season.

He will be a free agent over the offseason.

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Chisholm Jr. spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season.

That same year, the 28-year-old helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees is relieved by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 37-28 in 65 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

They will then open up a series with Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Currently, the Yankees are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $10 Million This Year

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