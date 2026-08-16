Struggling New York Yankees Player Making Over $10 Million This Year

On Saturday, the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-1 (in Canada).

They have lost each of the first two games in the series (and are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).

On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees will look to avoid getting swept.

Struggling Yankees Player Making Over $10 Million

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had another tough day, going 0-3 with one strikeout.

He has struck out at least one time in eight out of the last nine games.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .214 with 86 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs and 31 stolen bases in 114 games.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying Chisholm Jr. $10.2 million for the 2026 season.

He will be a free agent over the offseason.

Looking At Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins.

He was traded to the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season.

That same year, the 28-year-old helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-55 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 37-28 in 65 games on the road).

Following one more game with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

They will then open up a series with Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Currently, the Yankees are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.