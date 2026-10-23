New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post

Derek Jeter is one of the best players in all of MLB history.

The New York Yankees legend is still around the game, as he used to run the Miami Marlins (and currently works for FOX Sports).

Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post

On Thursday, Jeter sent out a post to Instagram that had over 43,000 likes in five hours.

He wrote: “They said let’s go to the zoo, it’s not hot!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@alby_ray: “Leave the hoodie home next time😂”

@frankieturn2: “Imagine running into the goat at the zoo 😂🙌”

@lil_ledgy: “Lmao damn 2, look like you were fielding ground balls on an early July day in the Bronx”

@clyderivers: “Imagine being the GM of the Yanks instead! 😂”

@sean.byrd7: “My favorite player as a kid. I copied his swin”

@dverello: “Worked harder in two hours at the zoo than Cashman has in over a decade. That’s my CAPT.”

Jorge Posada, David Ross, Ken Griffey Jr., Shane Greene, Miguel Rojas and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Jeter’s post.

Looking At Jeter

Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in the Bronx.

During that time, Jeter made 14 All-Star Games (and won five World Series titles).

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (with Jeter).