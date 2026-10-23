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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post

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NEW YORK - JUNE 17: An injured Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals on June 17, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Nationals defeated the Yankees 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Derek Jeter is one of the best players in all of MLB history.

The New York Yankees legend is still around the game, as he used to run the Miami Marlins (and currently works for FOX Sports).

Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post

GettyMLB Hall of Fame member and commentator Derek Jeter walks across the field prior to game two of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Jeter sent out a post to Instagram that had over 43,000 likes in five hours.

He wrote: “They said let’s go to the zoo, it’s not hot!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@alby_ray: “Leave the hoodie home next time😂”

@frankieturn2: “Imagine running into the goat at the zoo 😂🙌”

@lil_ledgy: “Lmao damn 2, look like you were fielding ground balls on an early July day in the Bronx”

GettyAmerican League All-Star Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stretches before the 83rd MLB All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium on July 10, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri.

@clyderivers: “Imagine being the GM of the Yanks instead! 😂”

@sean.byrd7: “My favorite player as a kid. I copied his swin”

@dverello: “Worked harder in two hours at the zoo than Cashman has in over a decade. That’s my CAPT.”

GettyDerek Jeter hugs Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Jorge Posada, David Ross, Ken Griffey Jr., Shane Greene, Miguel Rojas and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Jeter’s post.

Looking At Jeter

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees in action against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 28, 2013 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He spent all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in the Bronx.

During that time, Jeter made 14 All-Star Games (and won five World Series titles).

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a game winning RBI hit in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (with Jeter).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post

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