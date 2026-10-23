NEW YORK - JUNE 17: An injured Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals on June 17, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Nationals defeated the Yankees 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Derek Jeter is one of the best players in all of MLB history.
Jeter was picked in the 1st round of the 1992 MLB Draft by the Yankees.
He spent all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in the Bronx.
During that time, Jeter made 14 All-Star Games (and won five World Series titles).
The Yankees have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season (with Jeter).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Derek Jeter is one of the best players in all of MLB history.The New York Yankees legend is still around the game, as he used to run the Miami Marlins (and currently works for FOX Sports).Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word PostOn Thursday, Jeter sent out a post to Instagram that had over 43,000 likes in […]
New York Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Sends Out Viral 10-Word Post