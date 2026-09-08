Former New York Yankees 28-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Demoted By Padres

The New York Yankees will begin their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. After losing two out of their last three games to the San Diego Padres, they will be looking to get things back on track against Colorado. This is especially so with Aaron Judge returning.

Yet, interestingly, a former Yankees pitcher was demoted by the Padres after New York finished their series against the National League West team.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Jhony Brito Demoted By Padres

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Padres have demoted former Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso. This comes just a few days after the former Yankees pitcher was called up to San Diego’s roster.

This is a quick demotion for Brito, but there is still time for him to be called up again to San Diego’s roster before the season is over. Due to this, the former Yankees pitcher will be aiming to impress after being sent down to Triple-A El Paso.

Looking at Brito’s Time With the Yankees

Brito appeared in his first 25 career MLB games with the Yankees during the 2023 season. During them, he posted a 9-7 record, a 4.28 ERA, and 72 strikeouts. Overall, he was decent during his rookie year with New York, but this would be his lone season with the AL East team.

Brito was traded to the Padres in December 2023 as part of the deal that brought Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York. Since then, Brito has appeared in 31 games for San Diego, where he has posted a 1-2 record, a 3.93 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.