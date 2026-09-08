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Former New York Yankees 28-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Demoted By Padres

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Jhony Brito #76 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 18, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will begin their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. After losing two out of their last three games to the San Diego Padres, they will be looking to get things back on track against Colorado. This is especially so with Aaron Judge returning.

Yet, interestingly, a former Yankees pitcher was demoted by the Padres after New York finished their series against the National League West team.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Jhony Brito Demoted By Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Jhony Brito #76 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 7-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, the Padres have demoted former Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso. This comes just a few days after the former Yankees pitcher was called up to San Diego’s roster.

This is a quick demotion for Brito, but there is still time for him to be called up again to San Diego’s roster before the season is over. Due to this, the former Yankees pitcher will be aiming to impress after being sent down to Triple-A El Paso.

Looking at Brito’s Time With the Yankees

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jhony Brito #76 of the New York Yankees pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on June 27, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Brito appeared in his first 25 career MLB games with the Yankees during the 2023 season. During them, he posted a 9-7 record, a 4.28 ERA, and 72 strikeouts. Overall, he was decent during his rookie year with New York, but this would be his lone season with the AL East team.

Brito was traded to the Padres in December 2023 as part of the deal that brought Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York. Since then, Brito has appeared in 31 games for San Diego, where he has posted a 1-2 record, a 3.93 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former New York Yankees 28-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Demoted By Padres

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