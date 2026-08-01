Former New York Yankees Star Makes Brutally Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 2-0 victory on Friday afternoon.

Anthony Volpe finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Former Yankees Star Makes Honest Volpe Statement

Recently, former Yankees player Joba Chamberlain spoke about Volpe in an interview with ESPN New York.

Chamberlain: “Volpe was the next Derek Jeter. We’ve seen what happened there. And we’re not talking about a thousand at-bats. It’s 2,000 at-bats almost. And we’ve seen that… What are you going to get for Volpe? A bag of balls and a bus ticket?”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He had been a big time prospect, and won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie (before helping the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .244 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 55 games.

Looking At Joba

As for Chamberlain, he was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career in New York (and helped them win the 2009 World Series title).

Following the Yankees, Chamberlain had stints with the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals over 10 seasons in the MLB.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Saturday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

Currently, they are just 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).