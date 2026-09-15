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Former New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 8-3 at Target Field.

Spencer Jones had a tough night, finishing with two strikeouts and no hits.

Former Yankees Manager Makes Spencer Jones Statement

GettyJoe Girardi #28 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game Seven of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Despite Monday’s performance, Jones has been having a very solid rookie year.

Ahead of their win over the Twins, former Yankees World Series Champion manager Joe Girardi spoke about Jones (via YES Network).

Nancy Newman: “Spencer Jones, runners in scoring position, his batting average over 52 plate appearances is .364. That is sixth-best in Major League Baseball, Joe.”

Girardi: “Yeah, he really does a good job when runners get in scoring position and left-handers, cutting down his swing a little bit and just putting the ball in play… He’s going to strike out, at times he overswings, but I think he’s grown so much as a player since he’s come back up this last time. Has made adjustments. We saw him catch up to a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, which I didn’t think was necessarily possible during the course of this year. I thought he’d be able to do it over time, but he has improved so much. He’s doing a good job in center field, he runs the bases well, he’s got arm strength to throw base runners out. He can do everything.”

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to first before the ball is called foul during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .260 with 58 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in 77 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will remain on the road for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

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