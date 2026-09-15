Former New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Spencer Jones Statement

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 8-3 at Target Field.

Spencer Jones had a tough night, finishing with two strikeouts and no hits.

Former Yankees Manager Makes Spencer Jones Statement

Despite Monday’s performance, Jones has been having a very solid rookie year.

Ahead of their win over the Twins, former Yankees World Series Champion manager Joe Girardi spoke about Jones (via YES Network).

Nancy Newman: “Spencer Jones, runners in scoring position, his batting average over 52 plate appearances is .364. That is sixth-best in Major League Baseball, Joe.”

Girardi: “Yeah, he really does a good job when runners get in scoring position and left-handers, cutting down his swing a little bit and just putting the ball in play… He’s going to strike out, at times he overswings, but I think he’s grown so much as a player since he’s come back up this last time. Has made adjustments. We saw him catch up to a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, which I didn’t think was necessarily possible during the course of this year. I thought he’d be able to do it over time, but he has improved so much. He’s doing a good job in center field, he runs the bases well, he’s got arm strength to throw base runners out. He can do everything.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .260 with 58 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in 77 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 87-63 record in 150 games.

Following two more games with the Twins, the Yankees will remain on the road for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.