Former New York Yankees Manager Joe Girardi Makes Austin Wells Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies opened up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 5-3.

Austin Wells finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Joe Girardi Makes Austin Wells Statement

Ahead of the game, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about Wells.

Nancy Newman: “And with the support of the captain now in a real way. Austin Wells did not have a great series in San Diego, but when we look at his season splits, Joe, he’s been solid over his last 46, a 775 OPS. How has he been able to turn his season around?”

Girardi: “I just think for whatever reason, he got off to a horrible start, and sometimes you try to do too much. You try to get three hits and two at-bats, and it just kind of snowballs on you. But you’re talking about the last 45, 48 games. He’s been really good. He’s been better than he was last year, and I thought he was a really productive player last year with the 21 homers and 71 RBI. So it’s almost like they made a trade and got another catcher because he’s been very productive in what he’s done since the trade deadline and even before that.”

Looking At Wells Right Now