On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies opened up a series in the Bronx.
The Yankees won by a score of 5-3.
Austin Wells finished with one strikeout and no hits.
Joe Girardi Makes Austin Wells Statement
Ahead of the game, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about Wells.
Nancy Newman: “And with the support of the captain now in a real way. Austin Wells did not have a great series in San Diego, but when we look at his season splits, Joe, he’s been solid over his last 46, a 775 OPS. How has he been able to turn his season around?”
Girardi: “I just think for whatever reason, he got off to a horrible start, and sometimes you try to do too much. You try to get three hits and two at-bats, and it just kind of snowballs on you. But you’re talking about the last 45, 48 games. He’s been really good. He’s been better than he was last year, and I thought he was a really productive player last year with the 21 homers and 71 RBI. So it’s almost like they made a trade and got another catcher because he’s been very productive in what he’s done since the trade deadline and even before that.”
Looking At Wells Right Now
Former New York Yankees Manager Joe Girardi Makes Austin Wells Statement