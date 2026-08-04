New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change During Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home).

They most recently lost by a score of 13-7 on Monday.

Spencer Jones (who batted 4th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 8/4 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos LF S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Jones has been moved down to the 5th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .228 with 23 hits, five home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 runs and three stolen bases in 40 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

Eric Hubbs: “George in there hitting 8th. Let’s have fun”

@FungoMLB: “Ramos in LF and Jones in RF is meaningful here. Think everyone knows Jones is the superior defender who can cover more ground. Should give you a glimpse into what to expect when the team gets healthy / goes into next year.”

@dcrowd0136: “Lineup is in another stratosphere from the nonsense I’ve been watching this past month”

@NewAgeLucha: “Heliot and Garcia are opposite side platoon bats, although I guess with Jasson down we’re not platooning in the OF. Regardless, good to see new guys on the team! Just win!”

@negativ_Kd: “They need to let Jones and Lombard hit 8/9 and put as little pressure on them offensively as possible.”

@YankeeBelli: “3 new names in the lineup After watching the offense we’ve watched the last few months this is nice to see as a change Hope Belli is back sooner than later to make it even better”