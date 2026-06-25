New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Spencer Jones was not in the lineup.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 6/25 P. Goldschmidt DH B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Jones remain out of the lineup.

The 25-year-old rookie is batting .220 with 13 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Miraj_Shah12: “Starting Jasson in RF in Fenway is a choice for sure”

@thejackhaskell: “JOSE CABALLERO IS NOT AN MLB LEFT FIELDER”

@josephsabin3: “Jasson should be in left with Jones in center Cody in right that is your best Fenway defensive outfield. Crochet isn’t starting there isn’t an excuse. Cabby can play short or second for all I care.”

@VaksNYC: “I genuinely don’t understand the obsession with putting Caballero in LF Also why call up Oswaldo if he’s not gonna play”

@HalfSick: “Goldschmidt has an insane .816 SLG against LHP. He should NOT be batting leadoff!”

@Seth_Price10: “Send Spencer Jones back down to AAA if you’re going to keep denying him the opportunity to develop”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong start to the 2026 season.

They are the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

After four games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will host the Tigers on Monday.