New York Yankees Fans Upset With Spencer Jones Decision Before Reds Game

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds will play the second game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won the first game (on Friday) by a score of 5-0.

Spencer Jones finished with two walks, one strikeout and one run.

New York Yankees Fans Upset With Spencer Jones Decision

For Saturday’s game, Jones has been removed from the starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/20 B. Rice 1B A. Rosario 3B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Caballero LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Fans were upset with the decision:

@thebitcoyne: “Mismanaging Spencer Jones like this is a disgrace. The kid needs to be tossed in the deep end and let him learn to swim in the Show. Jerking him around like this is managerial malpractice!”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Why do you just refuse to play jones against lefties how is he gonna get better if you sit him against them”

@UneasyPerk: “STOP SITTING JONES”

@notttRiley: “Let jones get reps vs lefty pitchers, how is he supposed to grow ??”

Jones (who was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft) is in the middle of his rookie season.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .235 with 12 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, five runs and one stolen base in his first 20 games.

@SleeperYankees wrote: “Spencer Jones over his last 10 games: .296 AVG 2 HR 5 RBI 1.017 OPS The bat is starting to heat up.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees have looked like a contender so far this season.

They come into the day with a 46-28 record in 74 games, which has them at the top of the American League East.

Currently, the Yankees have a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in second).

Following two more games with the Reds, they will head on the road to visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.