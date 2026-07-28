New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before White Sox Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the White Sox (in Chicago).

They won by a score of 9-5 on Monday night.

Spencer Jones finished with one RBI.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 7/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .218 with 17 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 33 games.

He was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Jones was recently called back up from Triple-A (following Cody Bellinger’s injury).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 26: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a very strong year.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 34-23 in 57 games on the road).

White Sox Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The White Sox are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 55-50 record in 105 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).