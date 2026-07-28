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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before White Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the White Sox (in Chicago).

They won by a score of 9-5 on Monday night.

Spencer Jones finished with one RBI.

New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees takes a lead off against the Detroit Tigers second base during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 7/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B M. Schuemann LF A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Jones has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .218 with 17 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, six runs and one stolen base in 33 games.

He was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Jones was recently called back up from Triple-A (following Cody Bellinger’s injury).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 26: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF/OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees have had a very strong year.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 34-23 in 57 games on the road).

White Sox Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

GettyColson Montgomery #12 of the Chicago White Sox drops his bat after hitting an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The White Sox are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 55-50 record in 105 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 32-20 in 52 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before White Sox Game

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