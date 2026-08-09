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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his fourth-inning RBI double against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

George Lombard Jr. had two hits (including one home run).

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

Spencer Jones Makes Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, Spencer Jones made an honest statement about Lombard Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Jones: “He’s super mature for his age… Loves baseball, super curious about baseball. I mean we’re eating just now and he’s talking about the pitcher for tomorrow. So just kind of shows you where his head’s at, you know. He wants to work, he wants to work hard, he wants to win… The success so far hasn’t surprised me one bit. I think you guys are just scratching the surface of seeing what he can do.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old is currently batting .385 with five hits, two home runs, two RBIs and four runs in his first four games.

Here’s what other people have been saying:

Randy Wilkins: “Yeah, Lombard Jr. has it. He’s gonna struggle at some point obviously but he’s probably equipped to navigate it. He’s made a really nice impact for this team. And added some energy.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “1. Lombard Jr can absolutely take on the responsibility of lead-off”

Katie Sharp: “George Lombard Jr. is the 1st player in Yankees history with 2+ HR and 3+ BB in his first 4 career MLB games.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyRyan McMahon #19 (C) of the New York Yankees celebrates his tenth inning game winning sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves with teammates Heliot Ramos #34 and Amed Rosario #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

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