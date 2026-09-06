Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Spencer Jones finished with two hits and one RBI.

Jones Makes Bold Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Jones was asked about Aaron Judge when he spoke to FOX Sports: MLB.

Ken Rosenthal: “Aaron Judge is expected back this week. He’s been with you guys the last few days. What do you expect his return is going to mean to this club?”

Jones: “Getting Cap back in the lineup is going to be huge for everybody. He’s such a great presence, even when he’s not playing, just in the dugout, keeping everybody right where they need to be. And it’s going to be turned up to another level when he’s back. We’re more than excited to have him back in the lineup.”

Looking At Judge

Judge has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Prior to the injury, he had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP has spent his entire 11-year career in New York.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Took on-field batting practice Sept. 4 and 5. Has been facing velocity, running bases and performing outfield work. Expected to face live pitching Sept. 7 in New York. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Looking At Jones

On the other hand, Jones is in the middle of his rookie season.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .245 with 48 hits, nine home runs, 30 RBIs, 28 runs and nine stolen bases in 69 games this year.

Randy Wilkins wrote: “Spencer Jones deserves a lot of credit for making adjustments when he got sent down earlier this season. He wasn’t good in his first couple stints but it’s the total opposite now. More of that please.”