New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Bold Gerrit Cole Statement

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets (at home) by a score of 12-2.

Gerrit Cole had a tough day, as he allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Gerrit Cole hears some boos as he exits in the 5th inning, trailing 5-1. The 7 HRs he has allowed in his last 2 starts are the most in any two-game span of his career.”

Spencer Jones Makes Bold Gerrit Cole Statement

After the game, Spencer Jones was asked about Cole when he met with the media (h/t SNY).

Reporter: “How jarring is it to see Cole going through what he’s going through, your best pitcher has given up seven home runs in two games now?”

Jones: “I’m not worried about it. If there’s anybody who can bounce back and know what to do, it’s going to be that guy. He’s as smart and professional as any pitcher in the game, and he’s going to be just fine.”

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Looking At Cole

Cole is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for the Yankees.

Right now, the six-time All-Star is 8-9 with a 3.67 ERA in 20 starts this year.

Before the Yankees, Cole had stints with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones

As for Jones, he is in the middle of his rookie season.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .264 with 57 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in 75 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.