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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Bold Gerrit Cole Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees scores during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets (at home) by a score of 12-2.

Gerrit Cole had a tough day, as he allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Gerrit Cole hears some boos as he exits in the 5th inning, trailing 5-1. The 7 HRs he has allowed in his last 2 starts are the most in any two-game span of his career.”

Spencer Jones Makes Bold Gerrit Cole Statement

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Spencer Jones was asked about Cole when he met with the media (h/t SNY).

Reporter: “How jarring is it to see Cole going through what he’s going through, your best pitcher has given up seven home runs in two games now?”

Jones: “I’m not worried about it. If there’s anybody who can bounce back and know what to do, it’s going to be that guy. He’s as smart and professional as any pitcher in the game, and he’s going to be just fine.”

Looking At Cole

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout after he was removed from a game against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

Cole is in the middle of his 6th season pitching for the Yankees.

Right now, the six-time All-Star is 8-9 with a 3.67 ERA in 20 starts this year.

Before the Yankees, Cole had stints with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees runs to first before the ball is called foul during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

As for Jones, he is in the middle of his rookie season.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .264 with 57 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in 75 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Bold Gerrit Cole Statement

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