New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 13-7 loss on Monday night.

Jones Makes Bold George Lombard Jr. Statement

Also on Tuesday, George Lombard Jr. will make his MLB debut.

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote (on Monday night): “George Lombard, Jr is being promoted to the Yankees.”

Following the news, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic shared a recent quote from Spencer Jones on Lombard Jr.

Jones (via Kuty): “He walks around like he’s got like a vacuum on his hand. That’s kind of how I see it. Anytime a ball is hit to him, he’s got a good feeling about it. He’s got a good release. Throws it hard, too. It’s fun to watch.”

Lombard Jr. has a lot of Yankees fans excited.

He has the potential to be their shortstop of the future.

The 21-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media On Lombard Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

Thomas Nestico: “George Lombard Jr. gets the call! Lombard Jr. is my #7 Prospect in baseball thanks to his strong blend of power, patience, and defensive ability. He will make his MLB debut at the ripe age of 21 as the Yankees look for him to be a key piece of their playoff push Congrats!”

@YankeeSource: “I hope George Lombard Jr. can stay healthy and end the confusion at shortstop. Saw him for a few years and he looks ready for a bigger challenge. The AAA to MLB jump is huge, so give the kid some time.”

@cai_rogers7: “Let Lombard Jr. play basically everyday, no platoon or nothing like that Give him the Volpe run and let him adjust to big league pitching Hoping fans give him time before quickly turning on him. He has shown that he needs a small adjustment at every level before getting hot…”

@YankeesFocus: “The time is now for George Lombard Jr. My hope is he ends up above a .700 OPS with elite SS defense for this year as he takes time to get adjusted to the big leagues. His profile is incredibly exciting.”