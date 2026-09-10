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Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Aaron Judge Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees follows through on his second inning home run against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to go for the sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

They are coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge (who made his return to the lineup on Tuesday) had two hits.

He will not be in the lineup on Thursday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Judge gets the night off. Anthony Volpe at second base.”

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Judge Statement

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Spencer Jones spoke about Judge.

Jones: “Judge has been incredible. I think since I’ve been drafted, he’s been around. He’s been probing me, asking me questions. I think what’s so great about him is that there’s no guesswork to what he does. He’s got a reason behind a lot of things. He’s got opinions. He wants to help. And for a young player, it doesn’t get much better than that. Just as far as somebody who’s my size and plays a position that I do, and just being able to literally ask the greatest hitter of the last however many years certain questions about a swing or an approach or how to navigate, where to go to dinner, all of these things. This guy is in everybody’s corner here, and he’s been in mine for the last handful of years, and more so now that we’re sharing a dugout together. Yeah, he’s been a very incredible mentor, and I’m excited to keep working with him.”

Many fans are excited to watch Jones and Judge play next to each other in the outfield over the rest of the season.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Looking At The Yankees On Thursday

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

The Yankees come into the night 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are in the middle of a very strong season, as they have gone 83-62 in 145 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Aaron Judge Statement

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