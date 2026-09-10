Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Aaron Judge Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to go for the sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

They are coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge (who made his return to the lineup on Tuesday) had two hits.

He will not be in the lineup on Thursday.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Aaron Judge gets the night off. Anthony Volpe at second base.”

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Judge Statement

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Spencer Jones spoke about Judge.

Jones: “Judge has been incredible. I think since I’ve been drafted, he’s been around. He’s been probing me, asking me questions. I think what’s so great about him is that there’s no guesswork to what he does. He’s got a reason behind a lot of things. He’s got opinions. He wants to help. And for a young player, it doesn’t get much better than that. Just as far as somebody who’s my size and plays a position that I do, and just being able to literally ask the greatest hitter of the last however many years certain questions about a swing or an approach or how to navigate, where to go to dinner, all of these things. This guy is in everybody’s corner here, and he’s been in mine for the last handful of years, and more so now that we’re sharing a dugout together. Yeah, he’s been a very incredible mentor, and I’m excited to keep working with him.”

Many fans are excited to watch Jones and Judge play next to each other in the outfield over the rest of the season.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut earlier this year.

Looking At The Yankees On Thursday

The Yankees come into the night 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They are in the middle of a very strong season, as they have gone 83-62 in 145 games.