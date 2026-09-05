New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement After Padres Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 3-2.

Spencer Jones (who is from the area) finished with one hit, one RBI and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, Jones met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “We talked a little bit before the game, but just how meaningful was tonight’s game for you?”

Jones: “It was a lot of fun. I know I had a lot of people there, people out there supporting me, and then giving them a little bit of excitement there at the end of the game. I know it means a lot to them. Yeah, pretty special night.”

Reporter: “Any idea how many people you had here?”

Jones: “I have no idea. I try to not think of it. My family, I’m sure, was running around though during the game, and girlfriend and all my friends. I saw them all hanging out in right-center, so that was pretty cool.”

Reporter: “Did you take a moment at all during the game and kind of look around and say, I made it. I did it?”

Jones: “Honestly, I didn’t even think about it. I was just trying to go out there and win the game today. But I think as this weekend progresses, I’ll definitely have a moment where I’m able to feel all the emotion.”

Reporter: “Spencer, when you came here as a kid, what did you picture?”

Jones: “I don’t know. It was just like Major League Baseball in my head, right? And that was always the goal and the dream for me. Obviously super happy with the Yankees and being here with this organization. But San Diego is where I grew up, hometown, so it was really cool.”

Looking At Jones

Jones made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .240 with 46 hits, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in 68 games.