New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

On Monday night, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins (at Target Field) by a score of 8-3.

They are also headed to the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Yankees have officially clinched a postseason berth with the Blue Jays’ loss tonight.”

Spencer Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement After Twins Win

After the game, Spencer Jones spoke to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Marakovits: “Spencer, heading into your first postseason as a New York Yankee. How does that sound for you?”

Jones: “So exciting. That’s the whole point of playing and being a part of this team, is to go to the postseason. So this is just one step for where we want to get to. Really excited.”

Marakovits: “It seems like this team is incredibly close. What makes you guys such a tight-knit group?”

Jones: “It’s a combination of a lot of things. I think we just got a lot of good people here, and everybody wants to win and have that in common. So we’re going to keep it rolling.”

Marakovits: “What do you think it’s going to be like playing in the Bronx in October for the very first time?”

Jones: “I have no idea. I expect it to be loud. I expect the ground to be shaking, everybody involved. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a dream come true.”

Marakovits: “How would you describe this year for you? It had to have been a little bit of a roller coaster.”

Jones: “Yeah, definitely a roller coaster. Obviously, the season’s not over, a lot of things can happen. But, yeah, it’s been awesome. And just to be here for us, clinching the postseason is like a dream come true.”

Looking At Jones Right Now

Jones is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.

The former Vanderbilt star is batting .260 with 58 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 31 runs and nine stolen bases in 77 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.