Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Honest Statement After Latest Home Run

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Yankees are coming off an 8-1 win on Tuesday night.

Spencer Jones finished with one home run and three RBIs.

Spencer Jones Makes Honest Statement After Home Run

After the game, Jones spoke to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Marakovits: “Spencer, you absolutely crushed the baseball there in the sixth inning, three-run shot. Take me through your approach against Rogers in that spot.”

Jones: “Rogers, left on left, looking at the scouting report, kind of knew he was going to throw some breaking balls to try to just see something close to me and put a good swing on it.”

Marakovits: “You mentioned the left on left, you had another home run against the lefty. Your .435 average and OPS are the best in baseball against lefties, minimum 50 at-bats. What do you think has kept you so at ease against left-handed pitching?”

Jones: “I don’t know. I mean, I try to not think too deep about it. I feel like I got a good approach, I got a good idea of where I’m trying to be in the batter’s box, and a good sense of the zone. So it’s just about making sure you’re swinging at the right pitches.”

Marakovits: “Hey, still a lot of baseball left to be played, not only in the regular season, but hopefully the postseason. But just how pleased have you been with your year so far?”

Jones: “This year has been awesome. There’s ups and downs throughout it, and I think it’s been nice to be able to stick through a couple tough ones and then be able to show up the next day, be in the lineup and get an opportunity.. Great showing up to the ballpark every day.”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .259 with 59 hits, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 runs and nine stolen bases in 78 games.