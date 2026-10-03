New York Yankees Announce Bold Spencer Jones Move Before Rays Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series to advance to the ALDS.

New York Yankees Announce Bold Spencer Jones Move

Ahead of Game 1, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “NYY Yankees Lineup 10/03 1. Ben Rice DH 2. Cody Bellinger LF 3. Luis Garcia 1B 4. Spencer Jones RF 5. George Lombard SS 6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B 7. Trent Grisham CF 8. Austin Wells C 9. Ryan McMahon 3B”

Rookie Spencer Jones will open the ALDS hitting 4th in the order.

The former Vanderbilt star finished his first regular season batting .245 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts To Game 1 Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@JLas43_: “If they can find a way to somehow win the Rasmussen game, I really like our chances in this series”

@sondraa: “If we’re going to have Trent in Cf I need to see him actually hustle”

Eric Hubbs: “Love it, let’s rock”

Chris Kirschner: “Trent Grisham gets the start in center field. Spencer Jones in RF”

Greg Joyce: “Yankees going with the same, eight LHH lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against Drew Rasmussen as they had for Game 2 vs. Sonny Gray in the ALWCS.”

Jorge Castillo: “For the second straight game, the Yankees are going with eight left-handed hitters against a right-handed starter.”

@PlayoffYankees: “Giving Gerrit run support in the first inning before he takes the mound would do numbers. The top four hitters in this lineup are more than capable of having a big swing early”