New York Yankees José Caballero Comes Alive Against Former Team

The New York Yankees are trying to escape their brutal stretch this week.

On Monday, they hit the ground running while facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Much of their success can be directly attributed to José Caballero.

Yankees’ José Caballero Stuns Against Rays

Fans have been incredibly disappointed with New York’s performances lately, but this could be a major turning point for the struggling franchise.

On Monday, in the top of the fifth, 29-year-old Caballero smacked a stunning homer on a fly ball to left-center field.

His hit allowed Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to score.

Once the top of the eighth rolled around, the rising star hit yet another home run, bringing the score to 4-1.

José Caballero launches his second home run of the game 🚀 https://t.co/71DRMqm2Zm pic.twitter.com/A9AYOOxiHH — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

To add to the excitement, Caballero played for Tampa Bay back in 2024 and part of 2025.

In 2024 with the franchise, he slashed .227/.283/.347 with a .630 OPS and nine home runs through 139 games.

This year, his stat sheet has improved.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .249/.304/.407 with a .711 OPS and 10 homers through 77 games.

MLB World Reacts to Caballero’s Second Homer

Uncertainty has surrounded Caballero throughout the season, but he put many doubts to rest during the Yankees-Rays clash.

Social media erupted with posts from within the baseball community.

Here’s what people were saying:

@BryanHoch: “It’s a two-homer game for Jose Caballero, who is haunting his former club here at Tropicana Field. He has a career-high 10 HRs.”

@TalkinYanks: “This is a career-high 10 home runs for Jose Caballero, who has never gotten enough at-bats in any season in his career to become a qualified hitter, which remains true this season for now.”

@ECloskyWTSP: “Jose Caballero has played 8 games against the Rays as a member of the Yankees. He is 8-for-26 (.308 average) with 4 HR. Carried New York tonight.”

@Gjoyce9: “Jose Caballero goes deep again, flush with another bat flip — or a bat chuck. He has the Yankees’ only two hits of the night, responsible for the 4-1 lead in the eighth inning.”

Yankees Aiming To Clinch Series Against Division Leaders

New York is in the midst of a long four-game stretch against Tampa Bay.

The Rays currently lead the American League East with an overall record of 52-35.

As for the Yankees, they are in second at 49-40 overall.

New York lost traction in recent weeks after experiencing a hideous losing skid, ultimately allowing the Rays to claim the No. 1 spot in the AL East.

Clinching a series victory over Tampa Bay would, at the very least, provide the Yankees with a much-needed boost in confidence.

Of course, it would also allow them to close the gap toward the top of their division.

If Caballero can continue showing up at the plate as he did on Monday, this truly could be the turning point the organization has been waiting for.

By the end of their first matchup, the Yankees posted a final score of 5-1.