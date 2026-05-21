Yankees Face Roster Crunch as Jose Caballero Nears Return

When the New York Yankees placed Jose Caballero on the 10-day injured list, they expected a minimal stint. The Yankees’ starting shortstop is eligible to come off the injured list ahead of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 22.

“We’ll get through today, then we’ll make that call,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone in his pregame presser with the media. Boone expects the move to be “in play” when they host the Rays for a critical three-game series.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees manager echoed similar sentiments about Gerrit Cole before the club decided to activate him from the injured list. Cole will make his first start since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series in the series opener vs. the Rays.

Jose Caballero Set to Return After Minimal IL Stint

Caballero suffered a fracture in his right middle finger, with the club placing him on the 10-day injured list as a precaution. In his stead, Anthony Volpe has assumed the starting shortstop role.

The 29-year-old shortstop won the starting job out of camp, with Volpe recovering from shoulder surgery. Caballero has performed well in the role, slashing .259/.320/.400 with four home runs, 18 stolen bases, and 1.1 fWAR.

Presumptively, the Yankees will retain Caballero as their starting shortstop. His overall production, plus above-average defense at the position, has helped the club get off to a 26-16 start before his IL placement.

With the surging Rays storming out to the top of the American League East standings, the Yankees are getting healthier at the right time. Entering play on May 21, New York trails Tampa Bay by four games in the standings. With the two teams set to clash at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, the club is getting healthy at the right time.

Yankees Face Tough Decision on Anthony Volpe

Caballero’s return is bad news for Volpe, who’s gotten some run as the Yankees shortstop in the former’s absence. The 25-year-old filled in admirably over seven games, going 5-for-20 at the plate with two doubles and seven walks in 27 plate appearances.

It will be interesting to see what New York decides to do with its former starting shortstop. Volpe hit well enough to justify further playing time, but he could be squeezed out of a starting role. With that in mind, the Yankees face a tough decision on what to do with the young shortstop.

One other subplot has been the lackluster performance from third baseman Ryan McMahon. McMahon serves as the strong side of a third base platoon with Amed Rosario this season.

Facing primarily right-handed pitchers, the left-handed hitter is slashing .189/.259/.307 with a strikeout rate of 30%. His 62 wRC+ is the ninth-lowest of all hitters with at least 140 plate appearances in 2026.

If McMahon’s struggles continue, the Yankees could theoretically consider a move to third base for Volpe if they keep him on the roster. Or they could move Caballero to third base to keep the young shortstop in the lineup.

As Boone alluded to in his pregame presser, the decision will come after their series finale against the Blue Jays.