Gerrit Cole Decision ‘On the Table’ for Yankees Amid Rotation Injuries

The latest roster moves by the New York Yankees have put the starting rotation in the spotlight. With the need to reinforce a bullpen that endured a heavy workload in their series against the Mets, they had to send out one of their starters.

At the time of this writing, the Yankees have four starters in their rotation. Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, Cam Schlittler, and Carlos Rodon are all expected to start in the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays. That leaves a vacancy for May 22, and no clear answers for who will start that game.

Originally, Elmer Rodriguez was lined up for that spot. But with the rookie right-hander optioned to Triple-A to alleviate a depleted bullpen, they are in a tight spot for that game. The Yankees cannot recall either Rodriguez or Brendan Beck, as each pitcher must spend at least 15 days in the minors for an optional assignment.

That leaves the Yankees with two options for that game. Either they do a bullpen game, with former starters Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough doing much of the heavy lifting, or they activate Gerrit Cole from the injured list one start earlier than they’d prefer.

Gerrit Cole Decision “On the Table” for Yankees

When Max Fried was placed on the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was adamant about Cole getting two rehab starts. Boone pushed back on the notion of accelerating the right-hander’s return from Tommy John surgery.

After Rodriguez was optioned to the minors, Boone struck a different tone concerning Cole’s rehab. While he rambled a bit about needing to make sure everything was handled properly in the rehab process, the Yankees manager admitted that activating their ace from the injured list one start early is “on the table”.

With Cole in consideration to return during this current turn through the rotation, the club may activate him on May 22. The right-hander would be working on five days’ rest. He threw 86 pitches in his last rehab start with Scranton Wilkes-Barre on May 16, so he’s built up enough to start for them if needed.

Given Boone’s comments about wanting Cole to sustain a mid-80s pitch count in back-to-back starts in his rehab, that’s the likely number for his next start. While it may be one start earlier than what the organization would have preferred from their $324 million ace, their current situation forces the move.

Yankees Pitching Plans for Blue Jays Series

The Yankees do not need to make a 40-man roster move with their ace. Cole is currently on the 15-day injured list, as he completes his rehab from Tommy John surgery. His next start will mark the first since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

For the Blue Jays series, the club can operate with a nine-man bullpen. They are short-handed for the series opener, as five of their relievers pitched multiple games in their series against the New York Mets. To address that issue, the Yankees promoted Yovanny Cruz from Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

The likely active roster move to make room for Cole’s return will be optioning their extra reliever. That reliever is likely Cruz, whose 40-man clock just started and has all three options. That decision could change based on how the next four games go for the Yankees, but the return of their ace is now imminent.