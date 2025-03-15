Yankees Get Final Piece in Perfect Trade Proposal

The New York Yankees have been derailed by injuries, and the season hasn’t started yet. On paper, the Yankees had an argument to be better than they were a season ago. Without Gerrit Cole, that likely changes.

Despite the loss of Cole, the Yankees still have a massive need at third base. Unless they make an external addition, the Yankees will head into Opening Day with a giant question mark at the position, a potential issue for a team looking to win a World Series.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the Yankees might look to use a third base rotation if one player doesn’t win the job in spring training.

“DJ LeMahieu’s bid to secure an Opening Day start lasted only two at-bats, as the veteran sustained a left calf strain that sent him to the injured list. The versatile Oswaldo Cabrera is now the current favorite, barring an outside acquisition.

“Cabrera is being challenged by Oswald Peraza, who hopes to restore his prospect luster after being slowed by injuries over the last two seasons. Jorbit Vivas and Pablo Reyes have also been mentioned. GM Brian Cashman suggested the club might use a third base rotation if one player doesn’t grab the job,” Hoch wrote.

Who Could the Yankees Trade for?

There aren’t many options for the New York Yankees to trade for. If the Yankees want to find a suitable option at third base, there would be some risk in any deal.

However, finding a controllable, cheap bat would be the best scenario. Jacob Mountz of FanSided pitched a trade that would land Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins. His deal would move Roderick Arias and Jesus Rodriguez.

“As it stands, Miranda appears to be a much better solution at third base than the Yankees’ internal options. And since the Twins will likely be using him as a bench piece, Miranda might be a suitable trade candidate. Miranda is owed $800,000 this season before entering Arbitration 1, placing him perfectly within Cashman’s price range…

“Roderick Arias is the Yankees’ No. 7 prospect. Arias is known for both his power and his plate discipline. The 20-year-old switch hitter is still growing in strength and is projected to hit over 20 home runs a season after he enters the majors… Across four levels in the minors, Rodriguez owns a remarkable career batting average of .311 and an OBP of .397. Rodriguez is currently unranked, but his addition to the Twins would impactfully bolster their catching depth,” Mountz wrote.

For two prospects, Miranda, who doesn’t hit free agency until 2029, would be a sneaky addition.

What do Miranda’s Numbers Say?

Miranda won’t wow anyone, but the New York Yankees don’t have a better option on their current roster. In his first three seasons at the big league level, he’s been more than servicable, posting a 105 OPS+ and an OPS+ above 110 in two of his three seasons.

Miranda has 27 home runs, which isn’t great, but his power could play better at Yankee Stadium.

26 years old, the Yankees would get a young, cheap piece, something that’s been needed in recent years.