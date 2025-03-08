Yankees Trade Pitch Replaces Cole After Injury News

The New York Yankees got bad news on Friday night after it was reported that right-hander Gerrit Cole is dealing with elbow pain. Cole had images on Friday but is waiting for more opinions before making a plan.

For a Yankees team built to win a World Series this year, they need to add another arm if Cole is out.

Drew VonScio of Newsweek put together a deal that would land Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins. His trade pitch would move Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, and Everson Pereira.

“Alcántara has three years of team control, including 2025, so the price to get him will be a steep. This deal would provide the Marlins with a young pitcher in Will Warren who could develop and grow in the rotation without as much pressure. He made five starts for the Yankees in 2024.

“Everson Pereira would join Warren in Miami as another player who is blocked right now in the Yankees organization. The Marlins would give him a chance to develop as a hitter after he hit .151 in 93 at-bats in 2024. The Yankees are one of the top teams in the American League. Adding Alcántara would make them a World Series contender,” VonScio wrote. The Marlins are rebuilding, and would likely be looking for a much better package than what the Yankees could offer.

What is Cole Saying?

The New York Yankees need Cole on the bump to be the team they’re looking to be. Replacing him with Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, would help.

However, Alcantara has had his own injury concerns, and to say he’s as good as Cole would be incorrect.

Regarding Cole, he doesn’t sound too optimistic about the injury, saying he’s “concerned.”

“I’m concerned. I’m hoping for the best,” Cole said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Cole had an outing prior to this injury and struggled, allowing six runs in 2.2 innings.

“As I got home, it continued to get more and more sore,” Cole said. “Something wasn’t right… It was tough to sleep. It was alarming the next morning.”

Alcantara Expected to Be Traded

With the current market, Alcantara would be the best option for the New York Yankees. Even if Cole could return at some point, trading for the right-hander would take some stress off him when he returns, if that happens.

If the Yankees want Alcantara, he seems there for the taking, They’ll need to put together a massive package, as he’s a controllable arm with some of the best stuff in the league, but according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, he’s available. Whether he gets moved at the deadline remains to be seen, but the Yankees could grab him if they impress the Marlins with their package.

“Coming back from reconstructive elbow surgery with the same quality of stuff is never a sure thing, but Alcántara, 29, is suffering no such concerns.

“Teams are already wondering whether Alcántara will be available at the trade deadline, with the Marlins far from contending and his contract running through 2026 with a club option for 2027. He’ll be on an innings limit, particularly early in the season, leaving the potential for him to pitch into October if necessary,” Passan wrote.