Yankees Trade Pitch Moves Fan Favorite to AL East Rival

If the New York Yankees re-sign Juan Soto, the front office might look to cut salary elsewhere. There are a few options for the Yankees to do so, mainly if they’re willing to trade players.

The Yankees could move multiple players, but it remains uncertain which players are available. There’s a good indication that players like Jose Trevino, Nestor Cortes, and others could be moved, and with their expected salaries in 2025, they’d make the most sense to deal.

In a trade pitch from Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees would move Trevino to the Tampa Bay Rays to save money. The deal would bring Garrett Cleavinger back, a left-handed reliever.

“Jose Trevino lost his starting catcher role to Austin Wells this season. Trevino is projected to make $3.4 million in arbitration, and we’re having to work hard to get under the $301 million payroll. Trevino is a well-respected clubhouse presence, one of the best defensive catchers in the sport and an obvious trade candidate for the Yankees.

“At the general managers’ meetings earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Rays identified catcher as one of their biggest needs. How about a trade that sends Trevino to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger? Cleavinger is projected to make $1.4 million through the arbitration process,” Kirschner wrote on November 18. “Factoring in the league minimum for whichever catcher becomes the team’s backup, that would create roughly $1.2 million in space for the Yankees while filling in one of their bullpen spots.”

Yankees Predicted to Move Trevino

The New York Yankees moving Trevino makes sense, as Austin Wells looks to be the long-term option at the position. Factor that in with Trevino being a below-average hitter and his inability to throw anyone out, and the Yankees don’t have much room for him moving forward.

His value is likely minimal, but if they could get back a reliever like Cleavinger, they’d replace him with a pitcher who could give them decent innings.

Moving Trevino isn’t out of the question, as many have suggested they do so.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicted the Yankees would move on from Trevino this winter, citing Wells as the reason.

“Trevino could very well remain a Yankee in his free agent walk year, as the understudy to Wells.

“But the Yankees’ have a younger, less expensive top-flight defender in Narvaez, who could slide into a backup role right now,” Caldera wrote on November 1. “Trevino’s difficulties with controlling the opposition’s running game surfaced early in 2024 and remained an issue, while Wells blossomed as a hitter and improved defensively in all aspects.”

How Cleavinger Would Help the Yankees

Cleavinger isn’t going to wow anyone with his numbers, but he’s a decent reliever, and there’s always value in that. The New York Yankees saw the benefits of having a good bullpen for parts of the season and how tough things could get when their bullpen isn’t playing at the level it needs to.

Cleavinger posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and struck out 71 hitters in 60.0 innings. Those are respectable numbers and would help the Yankees bullpen in 2025.