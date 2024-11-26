Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees And Sign ‘A Historic Deal’

Juan Soto is the top free agent available in baseball and one prediction has him leaving the New York Yankees.

Soto has several teams interested in him, which should drive up his price. Erik Beatson of Bleacher Report believes that will lead Soto to sign a ‘historic’ deal with the New York Mets.

“The Mets remain the favorite to sign Juan Soto in free agency, with the expectation being that no team can outbid them and that the Yankees have a number in mind that they will not go beyond…,” Beaston wrote. “The NLCS runners-up have been linked to Soto since before the end of the season, and it is not particularly surprising as to why. The 26-year-old is a generational hitter coming off the best season of his career. He hit 41 home runs and had career highs in hits (166) and runs (128).