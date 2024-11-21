Juan Soto Predicted to Leave Yankees for Rival in $645 Million Deal

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is the top free agent available and one prediction has him leaving the Bronx.

Soto has several teams interested in him as he and his manager Scott Boras have been meeting with teams. A decision is likely to come soon and Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball’s latest contract prediction has Soto signing a 15-year $645 million deal with the New York Mets.

“My prediction of Soto signing a 15-year, $645 million deal, would break out to $43 million per year, which would trial Ohtani,” Finkelstein wrote. “But the present-day value would trounce him by around $200 million. Is Soto really worth an extra $200 million? When he gets five more years, yes he is. The winning bid for Soto could very well come down to years. And, ultimately the Mets might be the one team crazy enough to go to 15 years if it means getting their guy.”

Soto signing for $645 million would be a massive deal, but given he is just 26 years old and will get 15 years it is justified.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Analyst Expects Soto’s Agent to Push for $700 Million

Soto is repped by Boras who is the most prominent manager in the MLB, and many expect him to get the outfielder a massive deal.

Finkelstein believes Boras is going to push all the interested teams to reach the $700 million mark, which is what Ohtani signed for.

“This is exactly what Juan Soto’s next team is trying to figure out right now, as they all submit offers to see if they can land a franchise-altering talent,” Finkelstein wrote. “Soto’s asking price was set last season when Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal.

“Now beating Ohtani’s contract can come in many forms, thanks to the unprecedented nature of the $680 million in deferrals that Ohtani took,” Finkelstein added. “This brings the present-day value of Ohtani’s deal to around $460 million according to the luxury tax. Where he carries a hit of just over $46 million per year. Ohtani set the bar, but topping it can come in many forms. Obviously is Scott Boras has his way, Soto will sign for $701 million, and grab the largest contract ever.”

It does seem unlikely Soto will get $700 million in free agency. But, the star outfielder will get a massive payday with whatever team he has signed for.

Yankees Owner Has Good Meeting With Soto

The Yankees had their meeting with Soto and Boras earlier this week in California.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said the meeting was good. He also hopes he can re-sign Soto, as he says the fans loved him in the Bronx.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

Soto was a key member of the Yankees roster last season. The hope for Steinbrenner is he will remain that for the foreseeable future.