MLB free agency looks to be heating up heading into December, which could mean Juan Soto’s decision will come in the coming days to weeks. For the New York Yankees, this is an exciting time. They have a chance to re-sign one of the best players in baseball and look toward building a contending team for the foreseeable future.

However, the New York Mets loom large, and it’s impossible to count out owner Steve Cohen. The Mets and Soto have met and reports indicated the meeting went well. The Yankees could be in trouble if Cohen is willing to spend as much as possible to land the left-handed slugger.

In the latest prediction from TheScoreStaff over at TheScore.com, Soto left the Yankees to join the Mets on a 13-year, $600 million deal.

“Juan Soto’s fit with the Yankees was perfect, as he ended the 2024 season as an MVP finalist and formed a fearsome duo with Aaron Judge to lead the franchise to its first AL pennant since 2009. Despite the success, Soto made it clear that he wants to cash in via free agency. The Yankees can outspend anyone if Hal Steinbrenner is determined to keep the player,” TheScoreStaff wrote on November 25.

“However, the owner doesn’t quite have the same attitude when it comes to spending money as his late father, George. Mets owner Steve Cohen has no such qualms, routinely dipping well into the luxury tax. Soto represents a massive opportunity for the Mets to strike a blow against their city rivals while adding a generational offensive talent. The Mets find a way to land Soto on a 13-year, $600-million megadeal.”

Teams Expected to Offer Soto Soon

The process for the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and any other team interested in Soto hasn’t been centered around contracts just yet, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

Olney added that teams are expected to offer Soto this week.

“Sources involved in the Juan Soto talks expect the teams will begin forwarding offers this week. To date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto,” Olney wrote on November 24.

It remains uncertain when Soto will make his decision, but the Yankees and Mets hope he does so as soon as possible. If either team were to miss out on him, their attention would have to shift toward other players.

Mets Considered ‘Clear-Cut Favorite’

Most believe Soto’s decision will come down to the New York Yankees or New York Mets. There are other teams interested, and Soto has met with other clubs, but the Yankees and Mets have been the two names linked to him in recent months.

However, according to Bob Nightengale, the Mets, not the Yankees, are the “clear-cut favorite” to sign him.

“The Mets are the clear-cut favorite, executives say, simply because they don’t believe there’s a soul who will outbid owner Steve Cohen, while Yankees have a price in mind that they don’t want to exceed,” Nightengale wrote on November 25.