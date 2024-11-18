Yankees in Danger of Losing Juan Soto to NL Rival After ‘Extremely’ Good Pitch

The New York Yankees have some serious competition for Juan Soto in free agency, and they may have met their match in the crosstown rival New York Mets.

Soto is going to command a massive salary, perhaps as much as $700 million or more, when he inks his next deal in the coming weeks or months. However, it’s going to take more than money for the Yankees to keep him in pinstripes.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Saturday, November 16, the Mets wowed Soto with an extensive pitch meeting in California. At the very least, the interaction keeps the Mets among the frontrunners for Soto’s services in 2025 and beyond, and it’s possible that it has even turned the tide and made the Mets favorites in the Soto sweepstakes.

“All signs suggest the meeting went extremely well, and the Mets remain viewed as one of the favorites for the services of the 26-year-old Soto, who helped the Yankees reach the World Series in his initial season in The Bronx in 2024 and is the top winter priority of both New York teams,” Heyman wrote. “Word is the Mets’ presentation was a ‘big production’ and ‘very detailed.'”

Mets Pulled Out All Stops When Pitching Yankees Slugger Juan Soto

The Mets pulled out the proverbial big guns in their pitch to Soto, as several high-ranking members of the organization were present at the meeting and did their parts to sway the slugger across town.

“One person suggested the Mets are ‘hopeful’ — and maybe even optimistic — about their chances to win easily the biggest prize of this free-agent class,” Heyman continued. “Sources say Mets baseball president David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza joined [owner Steve] Cohen for the California confab, and are also said to have made a positive impression.”

Soto is going to have his pick of destinations, and the prospects of winning consistently at the highest level are going to play a factor. Obviously, the Yankees are in a good position in that regard after just making an appearance in the World Series — thanks, in large part, to Soto and running mate Aaron Judge.

However, the Mets also made a run to the National League Championship Series this postseason, where they fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, too, are expected to meet with Soto and be in play for his employment next season.

Juan Soto Had Monster Year in First Campaign With Yankees

Soto put together a monster season during his first campaign in New York, leading the league with 128 runs scored. He also tallied 41 home runs and batted in 109 runs while drawing 129 walks.

Soto logged a .569 slugging percentage and an OPS of .989 on his way to earning his fourth consecutive All-Star Game appearance, per Baseball Reference.

He will unquestionably be the biggest domino to fall in MLB free agency this offseason, and where he ends up will impact the subsequent moves of several of the sport’s wealthiest and most successful franchises.