Aaron Judge Speaks Out After Yankees Game 2 Loss to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are down 0-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, heading back to the Bronx for Game’s Three and Four. Team captain Aaron Judge is batting 1-for-9 with 6 strikeouts in the 2024 World Series.

He told reporters that his base hit at the end of Game One gave him some confidence going into Game Two. But, that ultimately, he’s not getting the job done at the plate against the Dodgers.

“Yeah, definitely, even the at-bat I had off of (Brusdar) Graterol,” Judge said on October 26. “I think the at-bat before that, getting a base hit. Felt some good things. (Blake) Treinen, he threw me a four-seamer, kind of up-and-in, and just missed it. Gotta get the job done in that situation. Felt better, but like I said, it comes down to I’ve gotta get the job done.”

Judge, like many of his teammates, is excited to get back home in front of a crowd of friendly faces in Yankee Stadium.

“We’re excited,” Judge continued. “The fans are gonna be rowdy, they’re gonna have our back, from the first pitch all the way to the ninth. We’re definitely looking forward to it. Wishing we were going home up two, but this is the spot we’re in. We’ve got a tough team, we can handle any adversity.”

Game Three is set for Monday, October 28. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 pm EST.

Aaron Boone Talks Aaron Judge’s Slump

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone was asked if the slugger is pressing at the plate, following the 4-2 loss in Game Two.

“It’s just not getting in the good position,” Boone said on October 26. “When you get into that good, and everyone’s different in how they do it, you get in that strong position, where the swing decisions follow that. I think he’s kind of working through that. Once it happens, it happens like that.”

And when asked if the issue could be a mechanical one, Boone says that always plays a part in cold streaks at the plate.

“It always can be a little bit of a mechanical thing, when guys go through a little funk,” Boone continued. “When they’re just easily getting into their move and firing, then that’s when you make your best swing decisions.”

Whatever it is, New York needs Judge to snap out of it. Down two games and headed home, the Yankees have an opportunity to swing the momentum back onto the Dodgers with a strong performance in Game 3.

Giancarlo Stanton Defends Aaron Judge

Shoes are on the other foot all around within the New York roster. Giancarlo Stanton, after a disappointing regular season, is the Yankees’ hottest hitter this postseason.

The veteran slugger defended Judge after the Game Two loss when speaking with reporters.

“I think the overall numbers don’t say for how good of at-bats he’s had,” Stanton said on October 26. “Obviously, you see the overall numbers. He’s had good at-bats that haven’t showed for it. He’s got time to help us win some games.”

Juan Soto, who’s also seen some success at the plate this World Series, credited the Dodgers’ pitching staff for keeping Judge quiet.

“Gotta give credit to the other pitchers, they have really good stuff,” Soto said on October 26. “Right now, he probably doesn’t feel his best. But he’s getting tough pitches to hit and making contact. It’s a tough moment for him.”

For the Yankees to return to Dodgers Stadium and play a Game Five, they’ll have to win one game on their home field. Judge finding some semblance of his regular season form gives them their best shot at not only doing that, but winning the title, too.