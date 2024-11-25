Yankees’ Juan Soto Prediction: Insider ‘Not Shocked’ by $700 Million Offer

At this point, we’ve seen enough from the Juan Soto sweepstakes to know that the bidding for the Yankees star outfielder will get to a level we’ve just not seen for a position player in MLB history. Of course, Shohei Ohtani warranted a $700 million deal from the Dodgers last winter, but Ohtani is a one-of-one player, arguably the best hitter in baseball and one of the top pitchers, to boot.

Soto can’t pitch. Not only that, but he is not a particularly great outfielder, either. Ohtani stole 59 bases last season to become the first 50-50 player in MLB history, but don’t expect that from Soto—he has stolen 57 bases in his entire seven-year career.

It would not make sense for Soto to match Ohtani’s record-breaking contract just one year later. And yet, after a season in which he hit .288 with an on-base percentage of .419 and a slugging percentage of .569, knocking 41 homers with 109 RBI, Soto could well do just that.

Timing, it seems, is everything—Soto’s market is not only being driven by his talent, but by the fact that some of the biggest potential spenders of this offseason are equally desperate to bring him into their rosters.

Juan Soto Yet to Get Offers

According to New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman, there’s reason to think the Soto Sweepstakes will wrap up soon, perhaps even before the MLB winter meetings in Dallas next month. Heyman cites six teams that Soto met with, though there’s some question about the Phillies—the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers are in the mix for certain.

“We saw it last year with Ohtani. I think Soto will actually sign sooner,” Heyman said on a Bleacher Report livestream.

“The meetings were last week and this week. There were no offers from what I understand at these meetings. I think they felt like there were family members there from these teams and I think they thought that would be gauche to do the offers at that point.”

Yankees Might Have to Set a Record

Multiple reports suggest that the financial nitty-gritty from teams will get underway next. Heyman said that once the offers start becoming official, there is little reason for Soto to wait, unless his agent, Scott Boras, simply wants to parade in front of the media this winter after Boras had a rough offseason with his free agents last year.

“The offers will start coming in very soon after these meetings,” Heyman said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if he signed before the Winter Meetings—would they prefer to do it at the winter meetings? The big announcement? Maybe. But look at Ohtani, he didn’t do it at the meetings, he did it a little after.”

And Heyman is predicting a record-breaker. “The numbers are out there. $600 million, $700 million. One things I will add, I do believe there will be opt-outs, all the bells and whistles. I am not gonna be shocked if he gets to $700 million,” he said.