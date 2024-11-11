Yankees’ Juan Soto Predicted to Land Record-Setting Deal

The New York Yankees must know the ballpark of what Juan Soto is looking for in MLB free agency. Is that number $550 million? Could it be as high as $650 million? Is there a scenario where he’s looking at $700 million? Those will all be answered this winter, perhaps one of the biggest questions in baseball history.

Soto is well worth the price when factoring in his age and production, but nonetheless, there’s a lot of money on the table here.

In the latest prediction from Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, the slugger landed a record-breaking AAV deal. Soto’s contract prediction came out to $658 million over 14 seasons.

“For as much as everyone would like to sign Juan Soto, the market may end up being relatively limited for a player Jon Heyman of The New York Post recently said is hoping to get $700 million in free agency. There’s only a few ownership groups willing to spend that type of money, even for a 26-year-old who is probably the most enticing free agent since Alex Rodriguez hit the open market after the 2000 season… “Soto began his career with the Nationals, winning a World Series with D.C. in 2019. He had a detour with the Padres for a year-and-a-half. But the second he put on the Yankees pinstripes, it just felt like he was always meant to play in New York,” Kelly wrote on November 11.

‘Difficult to Imagine’ Soto Leaving the Yankees

After Soto’s success in his first season with the New York Yankees, it seems wise that the two continue their relationship.

However, if it comes down to money, issues could arise. A team or two might be willing to make Soto the highest-paid player in MLB history, which could hurt the Yankees’ chances of re-signing him.

While that’s a real possibility, Soto leaving the Yankees after the showing he had for the team would be surprising. There’s a reason he’s worth this type of money, and the Yankees have to be willing to pay him for that.

Simply put, the numbers speak for themself.

“In his first season with the Yankees, he put up the finest campaign in a career that’s probably already headed to Cooperstown, hitting 41 home runs with 109 RBI, a .989 OPS and a career-high 8.1 WAR. Considering he also sent the Yankees to the World Series with an epic at-bat that culminated in a go-ahead home run against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS, it’s difficult to imagine the Yankees letting him out the door,” Kelly wrote.

Is Soto the Best Free Agent Ever?

There have been a few incredible free agents in recent winters and throughout the free agency era. However, Soto might be the best game ever seen.

It likely comes down to a few players, but in recent memory, only Shohei Ohtani has similar value. With Ohtani being a pitcher when he’s healthy, he might have the edge over Soto.

If he doesn’t end up throwing on the bump and becomes a full-time hitter, Soto might be the better player, but it’d be close enough to have the argument either way.