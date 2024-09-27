Yankees Superstar Predicted to Sign ‘Near-Record Deal’ With Mets

The Juan Soto sweepstakes will be the talk of the offseason around Major League Baseball. At just 25-years-old, the New York Yankees outfielder will be in a strong position to get one of the biggest contracts in the history of the game due to his age and production.

However, only so many teams will be able to sign the Dominican Republic native due to his potential price. The Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and only a handful of other clubs have shown the willingness to spend big money on free agents in recent years.

Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report believes it could come down to the Yankees and Mets, highlighting what both teams could offer Soto.

“The incumbent Yankees are the most obvious fit based on what we have seen out of the one-two punch that he and Aaron Judge provide the team. The Bronx Bombers regained the AL East title in 2024 and are one of the favorites to win the league pennant,” Beaston wrote in his September 27 article predicting where top MLB free agents will sign. “The cross-town Mets should also be considered players for Soto as they look to build on an extraordinary turnaround this season. Adding his bat would give even more pop to an offense that can score runs early and often, while there is room for him in the outfield alongside Brandon Nimmo… “Contenders will be champing at the bit to add him to their roster, but it feels like a contest that comes down to two organizations, both of which call the Big Apple home. The Yankees want him back, Soto would like to go back, but could Hank Steinbrenner be outbid by Steve Cohen and the Mets, who are looking to take that step back into World Series contention?” However, to finish his prediction, Beaston wrote that Soto would sign a “near-record deal” with the Mets.