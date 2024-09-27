Yankees Superstar Predicted to Sign ‘Near-Record Deal’ With Mets

The Juan Soto sweepstakes will be the talk of the offseason around Major League Baseball. At just 25-years-old, the New York Yankees outfielder will be in a strong position to get one of the biggest contracts in the history of the game due to his age and production.
However, only so many teams will be able to sign the Dominican Republic native due to his potential price. The Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and only a handful of other clubs have shown the willingness to spend big money on free agents in recent years.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report believes it could come down to the Yankees and Mets, highlighting what both teams could offer Soto.
“The incumbent Yankees are the most obvious fit based on what we have seen out of the one-two punch that he and Aaron Judge provide the team. The Bronx Bombers regained the AL East title in 2024 and are one of the favorites to win the league pennant,” Beaston wrote in his September 27 article predicting where top MLB free agents will sign. “The cross-town Mets should also be considered players for Soto as they look to build on an extraordinary turnaround this season. Adding his bat would give even more pop to an offense that can score runs early and often, while there is room for him in the outfield alongside Brandon Nimmo…
“Contenders will be champing at the bit to add him to their roster, but it feels like a contest that comes down to two organizations, both of which call the Big Apple home. The Yankees want him back, Soto would like to go back, but could Hank Steinbrenner be outbid by Steve Cohen and the Mets, who are looking to take that step back into World Series contention?”
However, to finish his prediction, Beaston wrote that Soto would sign a “near-record deal” with the Mets.
Aaron Judge Impressed With Soto’s Play
Soto has Aaron Judge to lean on, as he was in a similar position before he signed a nine-year, $360 million deal in December of 2022.
While Soto is younger and should command more money because of that, Judge understands the pressure free agency and playing for the New York Yankees brings.
Despite how tough it is to focus on winning and the team, Judge has been impressed with Soto being the ultimate professional and taking care of business.
“He just finds a way to impact the game every single day,” Judge said on September 10, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “He’s always focused on the team, which is something I always love. Like, he’s here for us and that can be tough when it’s your third team and you’re about to be a free agent.
“Every other day you got another fan yelling from the outfield, ‘Sign a contract, stay here!’ You got other teams, whenever we go play somewhere else — we play in Philly, we play the Mets — you got people saying stuff. Man, it’s a treat. It’s a treat just to see that.”
Having Judge on his side could also be a selling point for the Yankees, as the dynamic duo would be paired together for the foreseeable future.
Would Soto Sign With the Mets?
While there are reasons for Soto to stay with the New York Yankees after playing with them already, the New York Mets could come in with the biggest offer.
If Soto wants to stay in the Bronx, he could welcome a return to the Yankees, but only if they give him the type of money he’s looking for.
It’s uncertain if he’d sign with the Mets in a scenario where they offer him $550 million and the Yankees offer him $525 million.
If it comes down to money, Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown the willingness to spend on players he wants. Historically, the Yankees have, too, which makes Soto’s pending free agency even more intriguing.
