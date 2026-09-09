New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision During Rockies Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the first game of their series with the Colorado Rockies.

Aaron Judge made his return to the lineup.

He finished with no hits and two strikeouts in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Make Aaron Judge Decision

Judge was removed from the game ahead of the 7th inning.

The move was expected, as manager Aaron Boone revealed (before the game) that Judge will not be playing a full nine innings.

Social Media Reacts To Judge’s Return To Action

Here’s what people were saying:

Sarah Langs: “With Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are the first MLB team on record with multiple position players 6 ft 7 in or taller in a season”

@TalkinJake: “Judge thoughts: Looked pretty amped! Big salute to the bleachers. Had to catch his breath his first AB First at bat, the two sliders he got are normally porched. You almost see him look there like that’s where he thought it’d go. 3rd AB, 2-0 fastball he’d want back. Hes back.”

Jorge Castillo: “Aaron Judge struck out looking against left-hander Mark Manfredi in the sixth inning. His night is now over. Heliot Ramos takes over for him in right field. Judge went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first game since May 31.”

@TalkinYanks: “Aaron Judge receives a standing ovation as he steps into the box for his first at-bat”

@MattWstfl90: “His timing is definitely off but that will come”

@BoissezonXavier: “He looked off balance to me. It will take time for him to get locked in.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

Following two more games with the Rockies, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night.