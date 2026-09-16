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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees adjusts his hat as he steps out of the batting cage before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to complete a three-game sweep over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off an 8-1 win on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Judge is back in right field (and hitting 3rd).

He is currently batting .243 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 65 games.

The three-time MVP returned from the injured list last week.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyCody Bellinger #35, Spencer Jones #78, and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 2-0 win against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@laxfried: “at least we got ryan at 3B”

@Allenformvp: “This is probably our lineup against righties in October. Except insert jazz instead of volpe”

@East161stStreet: “Sweep em so i know it’s real”

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@tomcat23ta: “I feel a Yankee HR Derby coming today.”

@The_Bronxite: “Let’s go Bombers! Sweep em!”

@kaymg0: “Today is a beautiful day to sweep the twins”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 8-2 (and they are 46-31 in 77 games on the road).

Following the Twins, they will remain on the road for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Finale

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