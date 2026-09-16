New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Before Twins Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to complete a three-game sweep over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They are coming off an 8-1 win on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge did not play in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/16 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF A. Judge RF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe 2B C. Rodón SP”

Judge is back in right field (and hitting 3rd).

He is currently batting .243 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 65 games.

The three-time MVP returned from the injured list last week.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@laxfried: “at least we got ryan at 3B”

@Allenformvp: “This is probably our lineup against righties in October. Except insert jazz instead of volpe”

@East161stStreet: “Sweep em so i know it’s real”

@tomcat23ta: “I feel a Yankee HR Derby coming today.”

@The_Bronxite: “Let’s go Bombers! Sweep em!”

@kaymg0: “Today is a beautiful day to sweep the twins”

Looking At The Yankees On Wednesday

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-63 record in 151 games.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 8-2 (and they are 46-31 in 77 games on the road).

Following the Twins, they will remain on the road for a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night.