New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Statement After Athletics Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees beat the Athletics by a score of 13-8 in the final game of their series.

The Yankees took two out of three from the Athletics.

Aaron Judge finished Sunday’s win with one hit and one RBI.

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Statement

The Yankees scored all 13 of their runs in the 3rd inning.

After the game, Judge made a bold statement when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Judge: “When we have energy, and we’re pressing on the gas against all these teams, we’re the best team in baseball. Just want the guys to remember that, don’t forget that. The energy was great in the dugout, everybody was locked in on every pitch, every at-bat… Just an all-around good inning there, that’s for sure.”

Judge is now batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games this season.

He is in his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Aaron Judge recorded his 868th career RBI, passing Christian Yelich for 442nd on the All Time RBI list.”

Yankees After Sunday’s Win

The Yankees improved to 36-23 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They won five out of six games on their road trip.

On Monday, the Yankees will get the day off.

The Yankees will then open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

They have gone 17-9 in 26 games at home (and 19-14 in 33 games on the road).

Athletics After Series Loss

The Athletics dropped to 28-31 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League West.

They will visit the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.