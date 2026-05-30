New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Paul Goldschmidt Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the Athletics by a score of 8-2 in California.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer in the 1st inning, which helped the Yankees get off to a 4-0 lead.

Goldschmidt has been very productive in limited playing time this season.

Aaron Judge Makes Paul Goldschmidt Statement

After the game, Yankees star Aaron Judge was asked about Goldschmidt.

Judge (via Sean Cunningham of kcranews): “The guy’s a Hall of Famer… It doesn’t matter the situation; who’s pitching, he comes up big when he needs to with a homer, or he’ll give us a nice little single to keep the rally going… He’s a guy that I’ve trained to pick his brain a lot. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around… He’s a big part of this offense.”

Goldschmidt is in his second year with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .262 with 27 hits, six home runs, 18 runs and 18 RBI’s in 32 games.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 378th career HR, passing Norm Cash and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent and moved into a tie with Manny Machado and Matt Williams for 78th on the All Time HR list.”