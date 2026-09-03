New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Padres Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 7-3 victory (on Tuesday) that tied up the series at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update

Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “Traveled with club to West Coast, hopes to return without rehab assignment. Threw long toss and did running drills on Sept. 2. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand”

Judge still remains arguably the best player in the MLB at 34.

Before the injury, he had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

According to the site, Judge could return: “Possibly week of Sept. 8.”

Social Media On Judge

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

Chris Kirschner: “Aaron Judge is now running bases, continuing his rehab work”

Gary Phillips: “Busy on-field pregame for Aaron Judge. He ran the bases, played catch with Aaron Boone, and got some work done in RF.”

@BYankeesUpdates: “Please don’t strain a calf like Stanton keeps doing.”

@Jennife55216657: “This rehab game is exhausting and I can’t imagine how Judge feels 😭😭”

@echoisthename: “Aaron Judge coming back healthy FOR the postseason, could be the difference plus everyone gelling at once in us winning it all finally”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees will get the day off on Thursday (following their series with the Angels).

They will then visit the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.