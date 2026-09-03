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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on September 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a 7-3 victory (on Tuesday) that tied up the series at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench during the third inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, the Yankees announced the latest update on Aaron Judge.

The three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 2): “Traveled with club to West Coast, hopes to return without rehab assignment. Threw long toss and did running drills on Sept. 2. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand”

GettyAaron Judge #99 and Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees laugh on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Judge still remains arguably the best player in the MLB at 34.

Before the injury, he had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

According to the site, Judge could return: “Possibly week of Sept. 8.”

Social Media On Judge

GettyAaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Judge:

Chris Kirschner: “Aaron Judge is now running bases, continuing his rehab work”

Gary Phillips: “Busy on-field pregame for Aaron Judge. He ran the bases, played catch with Aaron Boone, and got some work done in RF.”

@BYankeesUpdates: “Please don’t strain a calf like Stanton keeps doing.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees signs autographs before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@Jennife55216657: “This rehab game is exhausting and I can’t imagine how Judge feels 😭😭”

@echoisthename: “Aaron Judge coming back healthy FOR the postseason, could be the difference plus everyone gelling at once in us winning it all finally”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees will get the day off on Thursday (following their series with the Angels).

They will then visit the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 79-60 record in 139 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Update Before Padres Series

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