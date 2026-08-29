Yankees Suddenly DFA Recently Signed Pitcher During Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are preparing for the second game of their Saturday doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. New York will be hoping to bounce back during it, as they lost the first game of their doubleheader to Boston by a 6-0 final score.

Now, ahead of their series finale against the Red Sox, the Yankees have made a notable roster move with one of their veteran pitchers.

New York Yankees Designate Justin Topa for Assignment

The Yankees have announced that they have designated veteran pitcher Justin Topa for assignment. This comes just a few days after he was called up to the Yankees’ major league roster.

Topa signed a minor league contract with the Yankees earlier this month before earning his promotion to their major league roster. Now, with this latest roster move, the eight-year MLB veteran pitcher is available for the taking for the rest of the league.

Topa being designated for assignment comes with the Yankees reinstating pitcher Max Fried from the 15-day injured list.

Looking at Topa’s Brief Stint With the Yankees

Topa made just two appearances for the Yankees before being designated for assignment, with his debut on August 27 against the Houston Astros. During it, he pitched two innings, where he allowed one run on two hits and struck out two batters.

Topa then made his second appearance with the Yankees during the first game of their doubleheader against Boston. During it, he allowed one run on four hits and had strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Topa also made four appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he posted a 0-1 record, a 1.80 ERA, and two strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Before joining the Yankees, Topa posted a 0-1 record, an 8.05 ERA, and 14 strikeouts in 23 appearances for the Minnesota Twins this season. This was after he had a 1-5 record, a 3.90 ERA, and 49 strikeouts in 54 games for the Twins during the 2025 season.