Yankees Insider Makes Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Trade Deadline

On Friday, the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs by a score of 2-0 in the first game of their series.

Spencer Jones and Amed Rosario both hit a home run during the game.

Yankees Insider Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline coming up next week.

In a recent interview with Buster Olney, Michael Kay made a very honest statement about Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

Judge has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Kay (h/t ESPN Podcasts): “You don’t know when Judge is getting back… If they knew that Judge wasn’t coming back, I don’t think I would make any move because I don’t think they can win without a healthy Aaron Judge.”

While Kay is likely correct, it’s not what Yankees fans will want to hear ahead of the deadline.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Manager Aaron Boone said on July 25 Judge is still in “letting-it-heal mode.” Will accompany team on Chicago trip as of July 26.”