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Yankees Insider Makes Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Trade Deadline

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a live batting practice session before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs by a score of 2-0 in the first game of their series.

Spencer Jones and Amed Rosario both hit a home run during the game.

Yankees Insider Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks in the dugout before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline coming up next week.

In a recent interview with Buster Olney, Michael Kay made a very honest statement about Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

Judge has been out since May 31 with an injury.

Kay (h/t ESPN Podcasts): “You don’t know when Judge is getting back… If they knew that Judge wasn’t coming back, I don’t think I would make any move because I don’t think they can win without a healthy Aaron Judge.”

While Kay is likely correct, it’s not what Yankees fans will want to hear ahead of the deadline.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 17 home runs and 38 RBIs.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “July 15 re-imaging showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Manager Aaron Boone said on July 25 Judge is still in “letting-it-heal mode.” Will accompany team on Chicago trip as of July 26.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Insider Makes Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Trade Deadline

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