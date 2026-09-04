Michael Kay Makes Spencer Jones Statement Amid Yankees Roster Situation

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Yankees most recently beat the Los Angeles (on Wednesday) by a score of 6-3.

Spencer Jones hit two home runs during the series.

However, he struck out four times on Wednesday.

Kay Makes Jones Statement Amid Roster Situation

Ahead of Friday’s series, Michael Kay (via The Michael Kay Show) spoke about Jones.

The Yankees will have to make a roster decision whenever three-time MVP Aaron Judge comes off the injured list.

Kay: “So we start with the roster. When Aaron Judge returns sometime next week, barring any setback in San Diego, what are they going to do to make room on the roster?… Jones has options. And I think Jones has played himself into a position where he should be on the team. He has exceeded what I thought that he would do after I saw him the first time he was called up. This third time that he’s been called up, different player. Still strikes out, but that’s part of the game. That’s all part of the contract with him. But he’s gotten big hits. He’s hit left-handers very well. He has nine home runs. He runs the bases well. And I think he has trouble going back on balls in the outfield. So he’s not as great an outfielder as people want to make him out to be… I think the only thing that they could do is to send Jones down, which I kind of think is unfair because he’s done everything that they would want him to do and more.”

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Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Right now, Jones is batting .239 with 45 hits, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 27 runs and nine stolen bases in his first 67 games at the MLB level.

It will be very interesting to see what the Yankees decide to do later this month.