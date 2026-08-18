Michael Kay Makes Honest Max Fried Statement Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be back in action following a day off on Monday.

They will open up a three-game series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

Michael Kay Makes Honest Max Fried Statement

UPDATE (via Underdog MLB): “Boone: Max Fried (left elbow) may only need minimum stint on IL. He’s continuing to play catch.”

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced a huge update on Max Fried.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Monday: “Today, the Yankees placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 8/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

Following the news, Michael Kay spoke about Fried (via The Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “The Yankees have put Max Fried on the 15-day IL with the same issue that kept him out for two months earlier in the year. And that’s a bone bruise of the left elbow. Now, the last time he had this, they did all the requisite tests and there was no damage to the ligament whatsoever. So that’s the thing that you worry about the most. But that it comes back, that’s concerning. That is concerning because he’s pitched very well in the five starts since coming off the IL… So let’s do the math, shall we? If he remains out the same amount of time as he was out the previous time with the same injury, then the best chance that you have to see him again would be in the World Series. Now, remember one thing: when he came back, he was on the IL for 10 weeks. When he came back, he was not a complete pitcher. He had not worked his way up to 90-95 pitches. They called him up out of necessity and they finished his rehab while he was up here. So he got called up at about a 55-pitch count. So even if you do see him in the World Series, he’s not Max Fried where he can give you seven innings. He’s going to probably be limited to 50-55 pitches. This is a blow for the Yankees.”

Play

Looking At Fried

Fried is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He has gone 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 starts this year.

Before signing with the Yankees, the 2021 World Series Champion had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.