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Michael Kay Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Amid Injury To New York Yankees Star

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees in action against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action when they visit the Orioles in Baltimore.

They had the day off on Monday.

Most recently, the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada) by a score of 4-3.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid.

Michael Kay Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15): “Has been hitting, including live batting practice, and ran the bases on Aug. 15. “I don’t know when he would be ready to start something [else],” manager Aaron Boone said on Aug. 15.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

On Monday, Michael Kay spoke about Stanton (via the Michael Kay Show).

Kay: “So, Bellinger is going to begin his rehab assignment probably on Thursday. There’s a good chance he could be back over the weekend when they play Toronto again, this time at Yankee Stadium. But is that going to be enough? I don’t think they’re going to activate Stanton until they can expand the rosters on September 1st because when you activate Stanton, you might lose a player you don’t want to lose. So, when they activate Bellinger, let’s say over the weekend, they’ll send down Spencer Jones. But if you bring back Stanton, there’s somebody that you don’t want to lose that you’re going to lose. So, I don’t think there’s any urgency there, and they’ll probably wait till September 1st when they could add two more players to the roster, making it a 28-man roster.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is coming off a season where he hit 24 home runs in just 77 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Michael Kay Makes Giancarlo Stanton Statement Amid Injury To New York Yankees Star

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