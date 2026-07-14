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4-Year MLB Player And Ex-Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current Team

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JULY 1: Matt Krook #92 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning of game one of the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 1, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

With the win, the Yankees swept the Nationals (and have won four in a row).

ESPN Insights wrote: “The Yankees swept their way into the All-Star break in historic fashion! It’s their 2nd series sweep of 3+ games after trailing in the 8th inning or later in every game (via Elias Sports Bureau). The first came back in May 1910, when the then HIghlanders had three straight walk-offs vs the Cleveland Naps 🤯”

Former Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyMatt Krook #58 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Also on Sunday, the Nationals designated Matt Krook for assignment.

Krook had appeared in two games against the Yankees over the weekend.

Nationals Communications wrote (on July 12): “The Nationals have recalled first baseman/designated hitter Abimelec Ortiz and designated left-handed pitcher Matt Krook for assignment.”

Krook had recently been acquired by the Nationals off waivers (via the Athletics).

He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three games during his time with Washington.

Nationals Communications had written (on July 4): “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed LHP Matt Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics -Designated RHP Andre Granillo for assignment -Optioned RHP Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester”

Looking At Krook

GettyMatt Krook #65 of the Athletics pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on June 21, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Krook was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his first season (2023) with the Yankees.

Following New York, the 31-year-old had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Athletics (and Nationals) over four total seasons.

GettyMatt Krook #66 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait during photo day at Ed Smith Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Krook.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Nationals (in Triple-A).

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12, Cody Bellinger #35, and Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrate after winning a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Yankees came into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Nationals Right Now

GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 48-49 record in 97 games.

They will visit the Athletics on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year MLB Player And Ex-Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current Team

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