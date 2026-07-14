4-Year MLB Player And Ex-Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current Team

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 5-3.

With the win, the Yankees swept the Nationals (and have won four in a row).

ESPN Insights wrote: “The Yankees swept their way into the All-Star break in historic fashion! It’s their 2nd series sweep of 3+ games after trailing in the 8th inning or later in every game (via Elias Sports Bureau). The first came back in May 1910, when the then HIghlanders had three straight walk-offs vs the Cleveland Naps 🤯”

Former Yankees Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Sunday, the Nationals designated Matt Krook for assignment.

Krook had appeared in two games against the Yankees over the weekend.

Nationals Communications wrote (on July 12): “The Nationals have recalled first baseman/designated hitter Abimelec Ortiz and designated left-handed pitcher Matt Krook for assignment.”

Krook had recently been acquired by the Nationals off waivers (via the Athletics).

He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in three games during his time with Washington.

Nationals Communications had written (on July 4): “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed LHP Matt Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics -Designated RHP Andre Granillo for assignment -Optioned RHP Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester”

Looking At Krook

Krook was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent his first season (2023) with the Yankees.

Following New York, the 31-year-old had stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Athletics (and Nationals) over four total seasons.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Krook.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Nationals (in Triple-A).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees came into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 48-49 record in 97 games.

They will visit the Athletics on Friday.